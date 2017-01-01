Collecting Nativity Sets is a Joy for Dean, Kathy Andresen

(2016-12-28)



Nativity scenes are among the most iconic Christmas decorations that appear across the United States each year. The traditional displays of the night that Jesus Christ was born to Mary and Joseph can usually be seen woven into tapestries, carved out of wood, or molded into ceramic, plastic or metal forms and be found adorning lawns, shelves and tables across the country as part of the holiday season.



One area couple, Kathy and Dean Andresen of Revillo, have been collecting nativity sets since the late 1980s and have one of the largest and most unique nativity collections in northeastern South Dakota. Their collection of over 70 different nativity sets was recently displayed for the public’s eye at the Revillo Community Center.







